Kati Buehler named Rotary Club president

Kati Buehler

Kati Buehler has been named the new president of the Rotary Club of Montecito.

Ms. Buehler has been a member since 2010 and began her new role as president July 1.

Ms. Buehler has served in various capacities, according to a news release. “She is most proud of her role heading a 20-year partnership between the club and Santa Barbara City College. Through this commitment, club members raise funds to provide annual scholarships to qualified students pursuing vocational and career technical degrees at the college.

“Since 1997, the club has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships through the program, including 10 this spring,” according to the news release

Ms. Buehler received her undergraduate degree in Latin American Studies at Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass., and her master’s degree in government at Cal State Sacramento.

In 2007, Ms. Buehler began working at Westmont College in Montecito, where she recently retired as the senior director of the gift planning office.

Before working at Westmont, Ms. Buehler spent 15 years representing California’s agricultural industry at the state Capitol as a government affairs director. Prior to that, she worked as an investment advisor and certified planner for Dean Witter Reynolds.

Due to the pandemic, the club currently holds meetings via Zoom video conferencing at noon Tuesdays.

For more information, contact Ms. Buehler at buehlerkatirotary@gmail.com.

