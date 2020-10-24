Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom buy home in Montecito

MONTECITO — Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom have purchased a home in Montecito for $14.2 million.

The estate was previously owned by former Duracell and Chrysler CEO C. Robert Kidder, who lived there for more than 20 years, according to media reports.

The Dos Pueblos High School alumna and her fiancé had their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August. They will now neighbor Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their baby, Archie.

The gated property sits on nearly nine acres and overlooks the ocean.

The singer and songwriter was active in supporting Montecito community and Santa Barbara with concerts after the 2018 Montecito mudslides.

— Grayce McCormick