Katzenstein resigns as baseball coach at Bishop Diego

Nick Katzenstein announced Thursday that he is stepping down as Bishop Diego High’s head baseball coach after three seasons.

Katzenstein, a former Dos Pueblos High star who also coached the Chargers for three seasons, said he’d actually informed Bishop’s administration before this season that because of “personal reasons” it would be his last at the school.

COURTESY PHOTO

Nick Katzenstein guided Bishop Diego High to a win-loss record of 36-17-1 during his three seasons as head baseball coach.

“Bishop has been a wonderful place to coach over the last three years, and I would like to thank the players, their families and administration for making this experience so memorable,” he said. “I’d also like to thank all of my coaches for their continuous support to the youth of our community and the Bishop Diego baseball program.”

Katzenstein guided the Cardinals to a win-loss record of 36-17-1 during his three years. He won Frontier League Coach of the Year honors during his first season of 2018 after guiding the Cardinals to an 18-7 mark and their fifth Frontier League title in school history.

That Bishop team also advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.

“Coach Katzenstein has left an incredible mark on not only our baseball program, but our entire Bishop Diego community,” associate athletic director Aaron Skinner said. “He is a strong leader who demanded a lot out of his players and his success during his tenure speaks for itself.

“It’s a shame that his final season was cut short, resulting in only nine games played, as this year’s team had a lot of potential with a talented senior class.”

Katzenstein also had a successful tenure at Dos Pueblos with a three-year record of 51-38. His Charger teams won Channel League championships outright in 2013 and 2015 and shared the title with Buena in 2014. He left DP and served as an assistant coach at SBCC before Bishop hired him as its head coach in 2018.

Skinner said the school is currently in search of a new coach.

“Although we are sad that Coach Katzenstein has stepped down, we are also excited about where he leaves the program,” he said. “He built a strong culture, and whoever is hired as his successor will have a great foundation to build upon.”

email: mpatton@newspress.com