Kaufer plans Ojai Valley hike under full moon

Ojai author and naturalist Lanny Kaufer will lead a full moon/sunset nature hike from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 9 above the Ojai Valley, where his group can watch the simultaneous sunset and moonrise.

Technically, the moon will reach complete fullness at 2:59 a.m. Sept. 10, making the night of Sept. 9 an ideal time to view the full moon, according to Mr. Kaufer.

His group will meet at the trailhead at 5:45 p.m. for a 6 p.m. start. Participants will gradually hike about 1.5 miles to a vista point, experiencing some elevation gain on a well-worn, dirt fire road with uneven footing in places, Mr. Kaufer said.

Along the way they’ll stop to see some valuable edible and medicinal plants, possibly including California buckwheat, black and purple sage, toyon, hollyleaf cherry, prickly-pear cactus, and possibly the fragrant night-blooming brickellbush.

After witnessing the sunset and moonrise, they’ll walk back to the trailhead with remaining daylight, moonlight and flashlight, returning to the trailhead by 8:30 pm. Copies of Mr. Kaufer’s latest book, “Medicinal Herbs of California,” will be available for sale and signing before and after the hike.

Heavy rain or chance of thunderstorms will cancel the hike. Mr. Kaufer requests that participants not bring their dogs and that there be no smoking.

Cost for the hike is $35. Senior, student and child discounts are available by request.

To register, go to herbwalks.com or call 805-646-628

Paid registrants will receive a confirmation email a few days prior to the event with all necessary information, including what to bring, weather forecast, and directions to the trailhead.

Afterward, they will receive a follow-up email with a list of all plants and wildlife seen.

