KC Springer scores her 100th career point

In a recent win against Nordhoff High School, senior KC Springer scored her 100th career lacrosse point as a San Marcos Royal.

The point came on the match’s second goal, and put the Royals up 2-0, which eventually led to their dominant 17-1 win.

The senior made a quick and tricky move against the defense to finish with a left-handed unassisted goal for her 100th point. Springer went on to score two more goals in the game.

Springer, a combo attacker and midfielder for the Royals, entered the game with 99 points but now has 102 career points on 74 goals and 28 assists, a true milestone for the athlete.

“It’s really nice for KC to reach that milestone,” said head coach Paul Ramsey. “She didn’t play freshman year after breaking her leg in a pre-season tournament so her numbers come from only two and a half seasons of action.”

San Marcos lacrosse improves to 6-4 overall and 2-1 in league play. They will play against Santa Barbara in a rescheduled match on Monday.

