KECK, Leonard Anthony “Shorty”

Born, May 29th, 1962 to Thomas Leonard Keck and Mary Lynne Keck (nee Moore) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Moved to the S.Y. Valley just after his 2nd birthday and grew up on the Donahue Family Ranch. Lee learned how to drive any tractor or truck on the ranch by age 7. He grew up hunting and fishing. He spent his summers in the Sierras with Grandma Keck (nee Donahue), working at the upper Twin Lake.

He graduated from SYV High School in 1980, where he played football and excelled in welding and auto shop. Lee also attended Allan Hancock College for 2 years with studies in welding and AG mechanics. Lee also graduated top of his class from the Universal Technical Institute in 1983 as a Deisel Mechanic. All of this served him well in a career of grading, excavation and fencing.

Uncle Lee, on a personal note, was always eager for every Christmas and Easter morning with his nephews. Every Christmas he would call and find out when they would be awake to see their unwrapping of presents and have breakfast with family. He was also an extra Santa sneaking things over middle of the night. Easter mornings, he was anxious to see his nephews find the Easter eggs and again was usually up and ready before them! Then, Easter breakfast.

Leonard Anthony Keck is survived by his brother Thomas W. Keck, sister in law Debbie L. Keck and nephews Gordon Keck and Ryan Keck

Graveside Funeral Service, Friday, April 8th at 10:00 am, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard.

