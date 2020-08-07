KEEFER, Donald D

Born to Hubert and Arlyne Keefer in Wisconsin, along with his older Brother, Hubert Jr. (deceased).

Donald passed peacefully Sunday evening with his loving family by his side.

Don is survived by Phyllis, his wife of 60 years, his son Craig and two daughters, Ronna Abel and Diane Ruiz (Joseph Sr.), his two Grandchildren,

Joseph Jr. and Lily.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at the family home in Goleta on Friday, January 17th from 2:00-5:00 PM We send you on your sentimental journey with love.

For additional information please visit www.mcdermottcrocke

