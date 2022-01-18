KEEFER, Phyllis Estelle (Bremer)

Our precious mother, Phyllis Estelle Keefer (Bremer), born 11/22/1935 in Hustisford, WI, passed away in her home (Goleta, CA) surrounded by her family on 12/31/2021. She devoted her life to her husband (Donald Duane Keefer), who passed in 2014. They were married for over 60 years. They had three children: Ronna Abel, Diane (Joe) Ruiz, and Craig Keefer, and two grandchildren: Joe & Lily Ruiz.

Our loved ones are a gift to us. After they have gone, we remember, and we celebrate the life they lived, the love they shared, the difference they made in our lives. In these memories we will find comfort.

She wasn’t one to be the center of attention, so her services will be private for the immediate family only. The family does wish to express their gratitude to the Staff at Central Coast Hospice, Santa Barbara for ALL their support.