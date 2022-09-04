Keep the charm of Carpinteria

Editor’s note: The following letter concerns the proposed Surfliner Inn in Carpinteria.

Caution: An Aug. 25 Coastal View News article quotes shenanigans:

“The whole idea is to have a connection with the community,” states developer Hollis, not a Carp resident. The whole idea is money.

“The plans ‘would ideally’ include a local event space for art and music features.” We already have an ideal local event space, our Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center.

“The Inn ‘will’ generate $500,000 for the city.” A total guesstimate. Whereas citizen-approved Measure X took in $3.5 million dollars in sales tax for Carpinteria in 2020-2021.

You absolutely cannot guarantee tourists will take the train (Californians love their cars) and be willing to pay to sleep practically on the railroad tracks, with guaranteed window-rattling whistle blasts multiple times each day and night.

And where will this Monopoly money be spent? Not on teacher salaries, not on schools. Why don’t the enthusiastic city employees explain where each and every penny of this assumed income will go before November’s vote?

“Not an ‘outdated’ train station look, but a clean and coastal look.” Who isn’t charmed by the original ticket station building in the Community Garden?

Built in a designated Tsunami Hazard Zone, will its height incorporate guaranteed sea level rise?

“… ‘could’ affect future parking and construction.” Yes on Measure T2022 exists purely to prevent construction on our Parking Lot No. 3 and the adjacent open space.

We are a small, enchanted beach town that needs to vote to keep Carp Classic. The kind of people who love Classic Carp prefer a little sand in their hot dog, waking up with the scent of campfire smoke in their hair and waving to the dolphins while sipping coffee in the cool, coastal morning fog.

Alison Johnson

Carpinteria