Keep City College board diverse

Maintaining diversity is important because it allows for consideration of issues through different lenses or from different viewpoints.

It is important to maintain diversity on the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees. A board with a large majority of members using the same lens cannot perform optimally.

Santa Barbara City College is a community jewel; let us keep it that way. I am endorsing Celeste Barber for District 4, Veronica Galllardo for District 3 and Ronald Liechti for District 2.

Thank You,

Craig Nielsen

City College trustee, District 4