The worst kept secret in Santa Barbara is a group of politicians and business owners scheming for the immediate removal of downtown Santa Barbara’s parklets. That is a terrible idea.

The closing of State Street to vehicle traffic and the parklets have brought energy to the city not seen in years. In fact, it helps distract from the record number of vacancies on State Street.

I own a business downtown (without a parklet), and I can directly attest to the fact that not only has it helped most businesses, it may have saved State Street from a business disaster. An open State Street has been widely hailed by locals and tourists — and literally everyone I know — as the best new change to the city in quite some time.

However, I do think that parklets should be more uniform and fair for all.

But people want to get rid of all the parklets and then figure that out.

That is a ridiculous idea. We all know nothing — and especially nothing important —gets done by the city quickly. Honestly, I think most would agree downtown Santa Barbara sucked the past few years, pre-parklet, and not many wanted to go visit/dine/drink and was embarrassing to tourists.

Don’t let the politicians put their own selfish agendas and deep pocketed donors ahead of the majority of people of Santa Barbara.

Demand that they do the right thing for the majority, and keep parklets in place until a fair plan is agreed upon.

Bob Ficarra

Owner, Metro Entertainment