Keep standards high for new police station

DID YOU KNOW? Bonnie Donovan

While we acknowledge the current police station is inadequate to meet the needs of 21st-century Santa Barbara, we eye with caution just exactly what the style and quality of the actual building will ultimately become as it passes through the scrutiny of the various architectural commissions.

We are relieved to see that the new plans conform more to the quality and tradition of Santa Barbara architecture. Certainly, it’s better than the original proposal, which was ominous, dreary and foreboding.

While the new station, planned for 601 Santa Barbara St., goes through this process, we want to make sure that the high standards remain intact. We encourage the present city council and the architect to take a cue from the newly resumed S B Architectural walking tour, which includes all the gems throughout the downtown corridor — and the histories of their great architects.

The downtown sites vary from De La Guerra Plaza to El Paseo. Meridian Studios, the Lobero Theatre, the Santa Barbara County Courthouse and the U.S. Post Office. And not to forget, there are the Santa Barbara Public Library, The Granada and the Arlington Theatre, as well as thevarious courtyards and fountains. Think Julia Morgan, George Washington Smith, Lutah Maria Riggs, Reginald Johnson, James Osborne Craig and Mary Craig.

Regarding the opposition to the overbuilding of the Modoc Preserve with plans to remove 63 mature trees: Did you know that Santa Barbara area residents are not allowed to remove trees from their private property without first obtaining a permit, which often is denied? However, the city, state or Santa Barbara County can remove any tree or grove of trees without regard to environmental concerns.

For example, approximately 30 trees will be removed from the Castillo/Carrillo Commuter lot, and 35 trees will be removed for the new police station. That is at least 122 just for three projects.

Eucalyptus and other trees in this area attract more than 90 species of birds, in addition to a variety of rare migrants that have been found where eucalyptus stands grow.

For example, the large blue gum is also well situated to attract migrant birds.

Several bird species choose eucalyptus for nesting to a greater degree than native trees in the urban and agricultural areas. These include red-shouldered Hawk, red-tailed Hawk, great horned owl, great blue heron, great egret, along with western tanager, Bullock’s Oriole, western tohees and a variety of truly rare winter land birds.

It is possible that some of these species would not nest in our developed areas in the absence of eucalyptus. The tall growth pattern and large limb structure are the most important features for these birds, compared to the native trees.

We hope the Santa Barbara area will rally support for the Community Association for the Modoc Preserve to save this valuable and unique haven of wildlife.

How many actually read the details of U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal’s letter that he sent to his constituents last week: how he “really feels the inflation in his home, too”? Sure, it’s just like the Santa Barbara City Council, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors et al, with the car allowance they receive, while the rest of us pay dearly at the pump.

The blatant hypocrisy is staggering which pervades every single point Rep. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, makes in this letter.

The congressman’s premise is to help curb those “rising costs of inflation right here on the Central Coast ” — now at 9.1%, a 40-year high. Did you know that inflation now costs the average worker an extra $3,400 per year? This all happened within two years!

Also, remember the Federal Reserve target for inflation is 2%. How did it get to 8% before taking any action?

Rep. Carbajal’s voting record is consistent with lockstep globalization. How does he expect to increase investment in U.S. manufacturing with globalization policies firmly in place?

Another suggestion he offers is clearing up ports, railways and supply chains so shipments can move quickly. Really?

Gov Gavin Newsom continues to hogtie the trucking industry with regulations, which promise to put about 70,000 truckers out of business, and the only trucks used by the year 2023, can be no older than 2011 models. Funny, because the Amtrak train cars currently in use, (government-run, of course) were built between 1987-1993. How efficient is that?

Another of Rep. Carbajal’s points is the need to curb big corporations from taking advantage of pandemic conditions, by raising prices and squeezing consumers even more – yet during the shutdown, “mom-and-pop” stores folded while the state allowed the big box stores to remain open and to flourish.

He proposes cutting taxes for people in the middle and working classes “so folks can have some relief.” That worn-out solution results in over-taxation on high income populations who leave the state, retreat to offshore production of goods, and which completely thwarts the idea of locally produced commerce. How bout we put a tax on hypocrisy?

Another idea is to “accelerate the transition away from global volatile energy markets by investing in clean energy production as well as alternative and renewable fuels.”

Yet, President Joe Biden last week, showed up “hat in hand” to the Saudis begging for more oil. Sadly, we are not investing in American energy, which is cleaner and carries higher standards than any country that produces oil. Oil industry executives lament that no new refineries are being built in the U.S.

The irony is that this country sits on abundant oil and natural gas fields, while we pander to the volatile foreign market.

Rep. Carbajal cannot control inflation within California. It is not only a national matter, but also a world-wide issue.

The only way out of this fast-growing inflationary mess is to significantly reduce government spending on giveaways and by cooling the economy with rising interest rates.

Most prominent economists and bank presidents are now projecting either a cessation in the growth of the economy or an outright recession for 2 -3 years.

And there is nothing Rep. Carbajal or his cronies can do about any of this, except to make it worse under the false cover that they are trying to make it better.

“Of all forms of injustice, none is more flagrant than that of a hypocrite who, at the very moment when he is most false, makes it his business to appear virtuous.”

— Cicero

Did You Know? would like to clarify its position regarding the presence of parklets along State Street.

The main objection was the rampant construction with few guidelines provided by the previous mayor and city council. We support a uniform and scaled-down version of parklets, which are portable, safe and follow some protocols for aesthetics.

Perhaps there are some Santa Barbarans who don’t care so much about the rich traditions of our State Street parades — Fiesta, Summer Solstice, Christmas, Fourth of July.

However, many thousands in this town do care.

“There is nothing more deceptive, than an obvious fact.”

— Arthur Conan Doyle

