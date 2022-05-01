Keep the lawn in De la Guerra Plaza

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

De la Guerra Plaza has had a lawn since the early 20th century.

Statement on official state website: “NO. 307 CASA DE LA GUERRA — A common council was duly elected near this site on August 26, 1850, two weeks before California statehood. The City of Santa Barbara held its first official meeting here in 1875, the first city hall was erected here, and the area is still center of city’s governmental activities. The plaza was the scene of early Santa Barbara fiestas, and the hospitality at the de la Guerra house set standards for Santa Barbara.” (See ohp.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=21521).

On July 17, 1924 The Santa Barbara City Council officially voted to adopt the current plaza design concept of central lawn, road and sidewalk by city engineer, George D. Morrison. (UCSB Art, Design, and Architecture Museum.

The Plaza has had a lawn since at least 1910 with the second rendition of City Hall.

Stop the proposed inappropriate, non-historic hardscape and arches.

Bring recycled water to this and all city parks for the city’s welfare.

Paulina Conn

Santa Barbara