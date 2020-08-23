Keep your eyes wide open for facts and politics

Did You Know? By Bonnie Donovan

You can’t believe what you read nor even what you see, because you are not shown the whole story. After the hubbub with the mailboxes at the Patterson Avenue post office in Goleta, U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal jumps in front of the podium and creates his own campaign photo op, acting as though he got the mailboxes reinstalled.

We made a call to the local postmaster’s office, as did Mr. Carbajal, to find out that the mailboxes were being retrofitted to prevent mail theft. What conspiracy? We are tired of people skewing the facts to their benefit, at the expense of the truth.

Speaking of keeping your eyes wide open, Joe Biden’s campaign slogan is “Build it Better.” Make no mistake: These “peaceful demonstrators” are preparing the way for the “reset” of our country as they are given the green light and encouraged to torch our cities, tear down our structure and foundations, and force us into their terrifying vision of a new world order. Do not lie to yourself. It won’t be Sweden’s socialism, which operates off of a capitalist-based economic system. No, this rhetoric along with all the violence, damage and destruction, mirrors the socialist model of Venezuela.

Oh, but if you tear down history and don’t teach it, you wouldn’t know about what happened to Venezuela in the last decade. What an inconvenient truth.

People flocked to UCSB Campbell Hall 40 years ago to see Gil Scott-Heron. During that concert, he performed “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.” Speaking of naivete, we did not have a clue what that meant, the revolution will not be televised. Forty years later, now we get it. Google the lyrics; they are sobering.

On day 76 of the riots and violence in Portland, when a woman was attacked and robbed outside of the 7-Eleven last week, a young white male tried to rescue her and was viciously attacked, kicked in the head and knocked unconscious by “peaceful demonstrators,” Portland-style dressed in black T-shirts falsely labeled security.

This part of the “revolution” was not broadly televised, thus perpetuating the false narrative that these demonstrations are peaceful. And while we watch the Democratic National Convention, speaker after speaker praises these “peaceful demonstrations.” Is this the high road: the violence in New York, Chicago, Seattle and Portland?

How many generations is it that the young have been brainwashed at the universities and education system to an anti-American, anti-Democratic way of thinking? Now these generations want everything, total control of everyone’s life, not just their own — and they want it for free. Is this how you spell equity?

Potential cannot be realized until this promotion of victim-hood is erased, which is now masked as a lack of equity. This gets you nowhere.

America is about pulling yourself UP with your bootstraps, picking yourself up and starting all over. This is impossible to do if you have been taught the world ought to do for you.

Where would our neighbor, Oprah Winfrey, be if she had listened to the people who had told her she “couldn’t?” She persevered and found people who supported her vision for success. She has achieved the American dream without exploiting her sexuality.

For eons sex has been used to sell products beginning with the very first bite of the apple. Your friendly Netflix has a September release, “Cuties,” which promotes immorality and promiscuity of 11-year-old females in a “twerking dance crew.”

The female director, Maïmouna Doucouré, said she wanted to expose the way social media values this objectifying of sex. Some of the girls who inspired the movie have 400,000 followers on social media.These kids should be on bikes, not on all fours.

Take for example, Cardi B, a rapper known for the song “WAP.” (Google it too, if you dare). What happened to the Me Too movement? Where are the movers and shakers who stood up against women being objectified and used? Instead now we have Cardi B as a role model for our daughters and the female populace. No wonder there is a need for training in schools of “what kind of sex am I”? (Teen Talk) Who would want to be a woman if you were instructed that to “get your way,” you had to act like that, look like that, dress like that and be like that? One word: vile.

We did not realize Cardi B was tight with Joe B. until they were Zooming together during the Democratic convention. With the former first lady Michelle Obama and others at the convention claiming that their party takes the high road — how low can you go, Joe? How does sex trafficking become “mainstream” and acceptable? Even ex-presidents and princes are participants – at least that is what we read in the news. Jefferey Epstein?

This next part is so vile and disturbing you should lose sleep after you read it.

Mothers demanded the removal of a Hasbro Troll doll that gasps and giggles when the private parts are touched. Playing with this doll shows children it is normal to be molested. Even schools are culpable in introducing a curriculum that promotes a myriad of sexual choices, instead of teaching the reproductive system, along with the instruction that no one should be touching you at all. This focus on sexuality may leave the students open to abuse and prime them to normalize perversity.

Even in Santa Barbara, the school curriculum called “Teen Talk” is mandatory for two years, and the parents have no choice in the matter. For further information, email Informed Parents of California Santa Barbara at ipocsb91@gmail.com.

We are grateful to readers who are stepping up and being heard. Three hundred emails were received by the Ordinance Committee, and there were 2.5 hours of public comment regarding the Relocation and Just Cause Eviction Ordinance.

To quote Margaret Mead, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

Bonnie Donovan writes the “Did You Know?” column in conjunction with a bipartisan group of local citizens.