Keeping track of history

Train station remains special site

PHOTOS BY RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

The northbound Amtrak train arrives at the Santa Barbara Train Station.

Next stop: early 20th century.

Passengers see that history when they arrive at the Amtrak station on State Street.

The Santa Barbara Train Station was built in 1905 and still has the wonder of yesteryear.

A grand entrance welcomes visitors at the State Street site.

Southern Pacific Railroad installed this piece of early 20th-century California art work by George Marion Cumming in the station’s waiting room.

The tickets area seems like something right out of history.

News-Press Photo Editor Rafael Maldonado found that historic spirit during a recent walk around this site near the Pacific Ocean.

The architectural treat remains frozen in time, but it’s also warmed by the memories of visitors and new residents.

Leaving the train was their first step into a paradise called Santa Barbara.

— Dave Mason