Keeping up with ‘The Realistic Joneses’

Two couples share last name and more in Rubicon Theatre Company production

Faline England and Joe Spano star as Bob and Pony in “Realistic Joneses,” which runs through Feb. 12 at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura.

Two men share the same last name — and the same disease — in “The Realistic Joneses.”

Emmy-winning actor Joe Spano (“Hill Street Blues,” “NCIS”) and internationally acclaimed theatrical actor Conor Lovett play Bob Jones and John Jones respectively in the Rubicon Theatre Company production, which continues through Feb. 12 at the theater, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura.

Faline England, whose credits vary from the Santa Barbara Dance Theatre to Shakespeare Center L.A. and CBS shows such as “Numb3rs” and “Criminal Minds,” plays Pony, John’s wife. Award-winning theatrical actress Sorcha Fox portrays Jennifer, Bob’s wife.

From left, Faline England, Joe Spano, Sorcha Fox and Conor Lovett star in “Realistic Joneses,” a play about two couples who have more in common than just their last name.

Rubicon is presenting “The Realistic Joneses” in association with the Gare St. Lazare Ireland theater company and the Laguna Playhouse.

The play, which was written by Will Eno, is directed by Judy Hegarty-Lovett, who rehearsed it with the actors in Maricourt, France, before the four actors performed it last year in Dublin.

Mr. Spano said that after the play wraps up its run in Ventura, the same actors will perform it again, in April and May at the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach.

“The Realistic Joneses,” which is about neighbors with the same last name, is making its Southern California premiere in Ventura.

“The play is a tragic comedy about two married couples who meet in somewhat odd but extremely domestic circumstances,” Mr. Spano told the News-Press by phone from his home in Calabasas.

“It’s about four people — two couples — trying to connect,” he said.

Above are Ms. England and Ms. Fox.

The couples learn they have more in common than their last names and identical homes.

Mr. Spano said his character, Bob, and Mr. Lovett’s character, John, are dealing with their disease in different ways.

“Yeah, there is a roller coaster of emotions, but we don’t play it as emotive,” Mr. Spano said. “I think the emotions play in the lives and the hearts of the audience as they see these people hack their way into a connection or try to. It’s made me realize how complex it is to have a relationship with another person.”

In a separate phone interview from her home in Los Angeles, Ms. England, who plays Pony, talked to the News-Press about what she loves about “Realistic Joneses.”

“I love how generous the playwright is,” she said. “I love that he has us exploring questions about vulnerability, about not being able to connect with another human being.”

She said the play examines the need for connection.

“It’s an exploration into how to live a good life,” Ms. England said. “I think that’s what every good play touches on, how to be a better person and how to live a good life.”

“I had never read a Will Eno play, let alone been in one,” said Ms. England, who earned her bachelor’s of fine arts in theater at UCSB. But she said she was impressed with the script and the acting challenge that it posed when the director sent copies to her and Mr. Spano, who discussed his character with the News-Press.

“Bob is a workman, a purchaser for a city transportation unit,” Mr. Spano said. “He has this disease, which he does not like to talk about.”

He said Bob doesn’t want to go to the doctor.

“What else about Bob? I’ve been told he’s a little bit cranky,” Mr. Spano said. “I don’t intend him to be cranky, but evidently he is. He’s confused a lot of the time.”

Mr. Spano said Bob isn’t unfeeling but has trouble expressing his feelings.

He described Jennifer, Bob’s wife, as “a wonderfully patient person who aggravates him a lot, but not because she’s aggravating.”

Mr. Spano said the audience will see Bob evolve as the play progresses.

Last fall, Mr. Spano reprised his recurring character of former FBI special agent Tobias Fornell on CBS’ “NCIS,” but said he doesn’t know when he will be asked to play the character again. He said there are less opportunities for Tobias to be in the stories because Mark Harmon, who formerly starred as the longtime NCIS special agent-in-charge, Gibbs (Tobias’ friend), no longer acts on the show.

But Mr. Spano did have a previous connection with Gary Cole, who stars as Alden Parker, the new agent in charge on “NCIS.” “He’s a great guy.”

“I did one of his shows, ‘Midnight Caller,’ filmed up in San Francisco,” Mr. Spano said, referring to the 1988-91 dramatic series on NBC. “As a result of the character I played on death row, I got an Emmy.”

Today, Mr. Spano said he has no movie or TV projects. “The pandemic slowed everything down for me.”

Mr. Spano, 76, added that there are fewer TV and movie roles available for him because of his age.

“That’s fine with me,” he said, explaining he’s glad to have no scheduling conflicts as he makes time to do what he loves on the stage.

