Keith Berry leaves behind legacy of community service

Keith Berry was awarded the Master Instructor Emeritus and Realtor Emeritus by the California Association of Realtors.

Santa Barbara real estate entrepreneur and community leader Keith Berry has died.

A Santa Barbara native, Mr. Berry grew up on the Central Coast, briefly leaving to serve in the Navy on the USS Helena and at Pearl Harbor’s submarine base.

Mr. Berry returned to Santa Barbara to assist his ill father with his business. After six years of working with his father and a title company, he moved into real estate sales where he thrived for the remainder of his career.

While working as a partner, Mr. Berry expanded the company to 40 offices with 2,500 agents and two escrow companies.

After achieving this career high, Mr. Berry sold the enterprise to be a full-time parent for 12 years with his wife Tina and helped raise their five children.

Mr. Berry returned to the industry after this hiatus as an agent, listing and selling real estate all over the Santa Barbara area, specializing in Hope Ranch and Montecito.

Mr. Berry was consistently in the top 1,000 Coldwell Banker agents and was awarded the Master Instructor Emeritus and Realtor Emeritus by the California Association of Realtors. He also served on the faculty of the Graduate Realtors Institute, mentored many agents and wrote articles for several publications.

Most importantly, Mr. Berry was a great asset to the Santa Barbara community. He contributed precious time and money to scholarship programs, health associations and public projects such as the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Mr. Berry is survived by his five adult children, four granddaughters and one grandson.

