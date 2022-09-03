KELLER, Max F.

Family and friends are saddened by the passing of Max F. Keller (92) on August 26th, 2022. Max was a veteran of the Korean War and for his service, he earned a Purple Heart. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps (1949-1951), achieving the rank of Corporal. After the Marines, Max graduated from Brooklyn Poly Tech with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Max worked for Raytheon Corporation in Goleta for 26 years as a Senior Design Engineer. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as the Grand Knight of Columbus Council 5300. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Keller, and his daughter, Anne Marie McBeth. He leaves behind his beloved wife Eleanor Keller, his daughter Patricia Foreman, his son John Keller, his five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery at 11 AM on September 8th, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.