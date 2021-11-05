KELLEY, Madge Louise

Madge Louise Kelley was born July 19, 1925 in Columbus, OH, and passed away on October 11, 2021, at home in

Santa Barbara, CA.

Her full obituary and a place you can share and read memories and post photos of her life is https://www.weremember.com/madge-kelley/9s8o/memories. Cards, letters or emails can be sent to any of her children or stepchildren. A memorial celebration will be at a future date and will be announced on her memorial site.

The family also requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to VNA Health of Santa Barbara (formerly Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care), Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, or one’s favorite humane society or animal care organization.