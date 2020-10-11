KELLOGG, Mary Lee

Mary Lee Kellogg passed away peacefully on September 25th, 2020 at the age of 93. Mary was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana and had 2 brothers and 4 sisters. She moved to Santa Barbara in 1949 with her husband, Herb and never left. Mary worked many years for the family business, Kellogg’s Men’s Wear, all while raising 6 children.

An avid golfer, mom was a longtime member of the SB Women’s Golf Club. She had 9 “holes-in-one” at SB Community Golf Course, her last one at the age of 83. She attributed this accomplishment to “Irish Luck”. She was Irish thru and thru and was very proud of her heritage. Green, of course, was her favorite color! Mom was known for her spunk, quick wit, humor and strong work ethic. If there was a job to do, she got it done. She loved working in her yard and was continuously updating the house with dad. Mom and dad hosted many bbq’s, parties, and large events with family and friends in their beautiful backyard.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband Herb and daughters Sharon Kellogg and Rosie Peeler. She is survived by her 5 children: Kathy Kellogg, Happy (Ed) Schroeder, Laurie (Keith) Crowe, Danny (Stevie) Kellogg, and Peggy (Brian) MacIsaac. Mary was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 more on the way.

One of her wishes for when she passed was to have a mass celebrating her life at the Old Mission. We are able to honor that by having a private service there.

The family would like to thank her many caregivers and Heritage House Staff, who took care of her these past years while she battled Alzheimer’s.

Donations can be made to Hospice of Santa Barbara.