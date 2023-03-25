KELLY, Dorothy

“Auntie Dorothy loves us so much, that she makes us love ourselves.”

Dorothy Ireland was born October 2nd, 1925, in Liverpool, England to loving parents, Isaac and Mary Ireland. Her parents, known to everyone as Eric and Polly, raised her in a happy home with music, dancing and many warm family gatherings.

At age 13, Dorothy’s brother, John was born. She loved being his big sister. When their father passed away, she took on many extra responsibilities.

Dorothy vividly recalled World War II, the air raids, the time hiding in bomb shelters. Her memories were rich with stories of peril and camaraderie and moments of great levity that kept them going. She recalled family and friends as well as strangers truly being there for each other. They often gathered at each others’ homes and sang together. This love of music and gatherings stayed with her throughout her entire life.

As a young woman, Dorothy worked at Lockheed, where she met her husband, an American named Richard Kelly. They married, and moved to America, where she would settle in and bring her mother Polly and brother, John to join her, first in California, then Long Island, then back to Los Angeles, California. She had a successful career at AT&T as a manager and expertly ran her department. Dorothy didn’t have her own children but her maternal instincts were always evident as she absolutely adored every child she ever met. When her brother, John, and his wife, Barbara, became parents to three daughters, she poured her affection onto them for their entire lives. Dorothy and Richard moved to Santa Barbara in the 1980s after she retired. Her love has continued to flow into her great-nephews and nieces, and also to their children.

Dorothy did volunteer work including, AIDSCAP where she put her considerable cooking skills to work to lovingly feed people, and she and her friend Ron Johnson sang together and traveled to residential facilities. bringing joy

and entertainment.

Dorothy had the heart to truly tune in to people and get to know them. She cared about others deeply with a genuine empathy that is rare. She also had the courage to stand up for what is right and stand against what is not. As early as the 1940s when she first came to America, she stood up against segregation and racism and was continually willing to do so at all costs. She came to the defense of people who were ostracized or mistreated and stood up to injustice her whole life.

Dorothy is known by her friends and family for her kindness and caring, her warm hugs, beautiful gardens, spirit of adventure, bright bold laughter, brilliant British wit, love of a good party whether as guest or stellar host, her ability to lend an ear or a hand, her love of children and good friends of all ages, and for her exuberant, endless gratitude.

Upon discovering she had stage four cancer in February, she boldly began making plans to live the end of her life as she had lived all along: with bravery, courage, grace, love, celebration and gratitude. She immediately began enjoying more chocolate! She hosted half a dozen parties in her home, so she could say her good-byes to her loved ones. She was grateful for her life and she was not afraid of death. She knew she would be in the loving arms of God for eternity. Dorothy passed away peacefully in her home on March 17, at age 97, surrounded by family and friends and abundant love.

Her faith in God was deep and strong. She walked the walk. We are all grateful for her. The people who are fortunate enough to know her can’t imagine a life without her, but we are fortunate because she showed us how to live. The impact she has had on our lives cannot be put into words, but our hearts hold volumes.

Dorothy is survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara, her nieces Mary, Kathy and Cynthia, her loving extended family and countless precious friends, many of whom are now “Family”. She was known to so many, affectionately as Auntie Dorothy.

We wish to thank Assisted Home Hospice for bringing a high level of care and dignity to her final days on earth and we would like to thank the angels who dedicated themselves by never leaving her side as she prepared for this next part of her journey.

If you wish to honor Dorothy, please consider the following:

Show kindness to a stranger.

Give real help, to someone who is in need.

Encourage someone. Tell them the good you see in them.

Be good to all creatures great and small.

Notice the beauty in the world.

Be brave enough to think for yourself and ask the hard questions.

Be grateful for something. Be grateful for someone.