KENDALL, Robert Edward

The family of Robert Edward Kendall of Montecito, CA, is sad to announce his passing on February 1, 2021.

Bob was the son of George Albert Kendall and Anna Carolyn Nelson. He was born on February 11, 1929 at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Medford, MA.

Bob grew up in West Somerville, MA and Freedom Village, NH (summers). He attended Somerville public schools, graduating first in his high school class in May 1946. During WWII he worked after school in the General Settlement Department of the First National Bank of Boston from D-Day through V-J Day.

Bob was invited by MIT and Harvard to enroll as a freshman. Because of time spent on the family boat in and around Boston Harbor prior to WWII, he elected to enroll at MIT in the Naval Architecture Department. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering in June 1950. He was admitted to several honorary professional societies including Tau Beta Pi, Pi Tau Sigma, and Sigma Xi.

Bob was a founding member and treasurer (1949) of the MIT Foreign Student Summer Program, which invited 80 students to come to Cambridge during the summers of 1948 and 1949 to be updated on wartime developments in their specialty areas. The National Association of Manufacturers played a key role in financially supporting their travels within the US.

In 1950, Bob started his career with the Baltimore Gas & Electric Company and received training in central power plant electrical distribution operations. He then worked with the MIT Naval Supersonic Wind Tunnel in Cambridge, MA and was the co-author of the foundational report on internal supersonic flow friction and recovery factors. At the Clifford Manufacturing Company in Waltham, MA, Bob was the manager of design and wind tunnel test groups relating to aircraft and missile heat exchangers, valves and aerospace environmental control systems.

In 1955, Bob started his career with Arthur D. Little, Inc. At Cambridge and at Edwards Air Force Base, Bob was responsible for the design, test, and deployment of the 10,000 psi liquid nitrogen pump. This achievement was recognized by the American Chemical Society in 1957 as a first capability.

While at Arthur D. Little, Bob became the Titan I ICBM Program Director and the Chief Project Engineer, Western Division, and Consultant for the AEC at the Los Alamos and Nevada Test Site at the US Air Force-Wright Patterson Air Force Base, NASA.

From 1962-1982, Bob worked for Aerospace Corporation in El Segundo, CA. His roles included Directorships in the Titan III System Test and Operations Office, the Special Projects Office and the Launch Vehicles Office of the Systems Planning Division. He became the Director of Operations for the Space Transportation System Planning Directorate and ultimately served as Principal Director for the US Air Force Advanced Launch Base Development Program.

Upon retirement in 1982, Bob was the Founding Director and Vice-President of Gato Corporation in Santa Maria, CA. He advanced to become the Managing Director and Vice-President, Engineering and Operations. He also served as the Director of the Systems Development and Engineering Group of the Santa Barbara operations of General Research Corporation.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Joanne Pauley Kendall. The two of them have enjoyed the 38 years they have called Montecito home. Together, they were active members of the Birnam Wood Golf Club, the Valley Club, and the Channel City Club. Over their many years together, Bob and Joanne loved to travel. They explored the Eastern Seaboard, the Pacific Northwest, England, Canada, Hawaii, Mexico, Fiji and French Polynesia.

Bob is also survived by his son, Robert Kendall, Jr, his daughter Elizabeth Kendall Zug, his 5 granddaughters, 1 grandson and his 6 great-grandchildren.

The family funeral service was held on what would have been Bob’s 92nd birthday, February 11th at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. A memorial service will be held later in the fall.