KENT, Charles Archie

October 1st, 1935 – August 19th, 2022

Chuck Kent was a generous man who truly cared for other people. A loving husband, father, brother, and uncle who adored his family. A caring friend who put his relationships ahead of himself. Last, but certainly not least, he was a lawyer who loved lawyer jokes. Chuck passed away at the age of 86 peacefully with family by his side at Santa Barbara Memorial Cottage Hospital Friday, August 19th.

Chuck was born and raised in Everett WA. Around 10 years old, Chuck was struck by a car. Seattle newspapers called his survival a miracle and kept their readers up to date on the young boy’s progress. While recovering in the hospital for a year, Chuck developed a passion for the written word, consumed books and articles and eventually became a writer himself.

After graduating from Everett High School, Chuck attended the University of Washington to obtain his law degree. While attending the UW, he traveled to Hawaii to spend time as a journalist at the Honolulu Star Bulletin. Upon returning to Seattle, Chuck continued his journalism career with the Seattle Post Intelligence.

After graduating the UW, Chuck drove his first wife Jill and their young son Ted, from Seattle to California in a VW Bug. Although their destination was San Diego, their car broke down at the West Beach in Santa Barbara, where he met his soon to be best friend of 50+ years, Joe. Chuck practiced law in Santa Barbara for over 50 years. Along the way he developed lifelong friendships with those who love writing and playing volleyball along the sands of East Beach. In 1975 Chuck helped to establish The Screen Writers Association in Santa Barbara and was instrumental in getting Bud Bottoms’ dolphin fountain erected at Stern’s Wharf.

Chuck met Bonny Snow, the love of his life, many years ago when they both lived in Washington. It took him a couple years in the late ’90s to woo her. He used her advice on appliances for his new condo, as the key to moving her down to Santa Barbara, while building up the courage to ask for her hand in marriage. Chuck and Bonny officially tied the knot in 2001 and remained loving partners for the rest of their lives.

In his lifetime, Chuck was known for his humor, hard work and intense love for family. He was a generous man with his time, skills as a lawyer and his passion for art. He would amuse his family and friends with caricature drawings on letters and the envelopes he sent them in, over the years.

Even though Chuck loved living in California, he relished the opportunity to watch his favorite Seattle sports teams, the Seahawks and Huskies play football. He would settle in for a long game of basketball cheering for his beloved Warriors. As an avid sports fan, you could always catch him watching any one of his teams while eating ice cream and cookies on the couch. He was known for his infectious laugh and warm smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Chuck is preceded in death by his loving wife Bonny Kent (2019). He is survived by his son Ted, half-sister Andrea (Earl), half-brother William (Jody), Bonny’s children Craig (Ruth) and Chrissy (Aaron), grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many, many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday September 16th, 2022, at the Santa Barbara Hilton Fiesta Room at 4:30 pm and will conclude at 8 pm.