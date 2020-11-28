KENWORTHY, Joseph

Joseph Hanson Kenworthy, 93, died on November 16, 2020 peacefully at his home at The Knolls in Oxford, Ohio. He was the loving husband of 59 years to Nevenka Panjkovic Kenworthy. He was the son of the late N. Paul Kenworthy and the late Dorothy Fowler Kenworthy.

Joe was born February 11, 1927 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He attended The Meadowbrook School, The William Penn Charter School, and Princeton University. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1945.

After graduation from Princeton in 1948, he entered the family wool importing business, Thos. Kenworthy’s Sons, as a partner. He lived in the Philadelphia area until 1973, working and raising a family. With his life-long love of dogs, he started a kennel and raised show Boxers. He was also fond of horses and rode with the Huntingdon Valley Hunt Club. After moving with his family to Santa Barbara, California in 1973, he continued riding and became the Field Master of the Santa Ynez Hunt. He also resumed one of his favorite hobbies, target pistol shooting, participating competitively and winning awards.

Joe loved to travel, travelling the world for business. In retirement, he and Nevenka frequently went to France. He traded seriously in the stock market. He played lots of golf and tennis and enjoyed jazz and classical music. Frank Sinatra and Benny Goodman were particular favorites. He was a devoted reader, with two or three books going at once, especially in history and classic literature. In retirement, he completed a second BA in History at the University of California at Santa Barbara. He was an informed and engaging conversationalist with all who knew him.

He leaves behind a large family that loved him dearly, as he loved them and of whom he was very proud. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Paul and one son, Steven and his former wife Nancy Hawkins. He is survived by his wife Nevenka and five children: Bruce and wife Joanna, Robin, Karen, Keith and wife Teresa, and Scott and wife Oana; grandchildren Lindsay, Tyler, Danny, Jamie, Owen, Jody, Karly, Kristy, and Paul; and great-grandsons Connor, Sam, Brody, and William.