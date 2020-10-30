KERN, Richard M. “Dick”

Richard “Dick” Kern of Churchill’s Jewelers in Santa Barbara died peacefully at home on October 8, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Dick was born December 19, 1922 in Santa Barbara to Joseph and Irma Kern, who had moved to Santa Barbara from New York City. While attending Santa Barbara High School, Dick began working for Roy Churchill after school. He was still working at the shop and had finished one year of college at Santa Barbara State College (later named UCSB) when he entered military service and fought with the 76th Infantry Division in Europe as a member of General Patton’s Third Army at the Battle of the Bulge.

Upon returning, Dick went back to work at Churchill’s and also graduated from UCSB with a B.A. in Industrial Science. In 1947 Dick married Dorothy Willson and the couple welcomed triplets in 1955. After Roy Churchill died, Dick purchased the business from his estate. He loved the jewelry business and ran his store successfully for many years with his daughter Lexi Kern Hirst by his side for 43 years. After Dick’s retirement Lexi took over and ran the store. His other daughters are Lee Kern, a professor at Lehigh University, and Lynn Kern Koegel, a professor at Stanford Medical School.

Dick was one of the Optimist Club of Santa Barbara’s charter members. He was very active in the Downtown Organization especially during the planning of the Downtown Revitalization Project. He supported the Jewelry Industry by serving as president and board member of the California Jeweler’s Association, and on the board of Jewelers of America for two terms. He was a member of the Board of Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company for 21 years and was chair for 13 years.

Dick was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Montecito Country Club.

He is survived by Rita, his wife of 36 years, his daughters Lexi Kern Hirst (Ron), Lee Kern (Jack), Lynn Kern Koegel (Bob), stepsons Dar (Teena) and Alex (Monica) Broumand, Grandchildren Ashley, Brittany, Alexa, Taryn, Ryan, Aaron, and Brody.

Dick was a family man, kind, generous, and sometimes uproariously funny. He had a wonderful life and he lived it well.

He will be greatly missed and will live on in our memories.

We want to thank Fidel and Claudia, Dick’s home health aides, as well as VNA Hospice for their excellent and nurturing care.