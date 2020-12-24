KEYT to air Light up a Life event

SANTA BARBARA — The Hospice of Santa Barbara’s 37th annual Light up a Life event will be aired at 11:30 a.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday on KEYT.

This year’s event, featuring emcee Catherine Remak, includes HSB’s traditional celebration of reflection, special speakers, poetry, musical entertainment and lighting of their Tree of Remembrance. HCB honors those who are preparing to navigate the holiday season without cherished loved ones, offering a chance for all to join together for one heartwarming ceremony to remember and honor those who are missed.

HSB is also giving the community an opportunity to dedicate a star on their virtual Tree of Remembrance. The community can dedicate an online star with their loved one’s name, photo and a special message.

Live trees will be on display in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Montecito and Carpinteria until the end of the year. HSB will create traditional paper stars in honor of each digital star donated and place it on the location of the purchaser’s choice.

To make a donation, or dedicate a digital star on HSB’s virtual Tree of Remembrance, visit http://www.hospiceofsb.org/lual.

— Mitchell White