Khatamova Falls to Hamner in first round of NCAA Singles Championship

The 2021-22 season has officially come to an end for UCSB Women’s Tennis as 76th-ranked Shakhnoza Khatamova fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Monday afternoon.

The two-time Big West Player of the Year had a tough opening matchup once again, drawing the 6th-ranked singles player in the nation, Sarah Hamner from South Carolina. Khatamova split the early games in the first set, but couldn’t keep up with Hamner, who won it 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the next round.

This concludes another incredible and historical season for the Gauchos.

– Daniel Moebus-Bowles