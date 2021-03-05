Kids earn burgers by reading books

LOMPOC — Children can earn a free hamburger for reading through the Lompoc Public Library System’s partnership with In-N-Out Burger.

The restaurant chain’s Cover-to-Cover Club runs Saturday through April 15 and awards children ages 4 to 12 with a free burger for every five books they read (up to three free burgers per child).

Participants can sign up on Beanstack at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org or by appointment at the Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave.

Participants must pick up their reward coupons in person at the library.

Call the library at 805-875-8781 to schedule an appointment or ask questions.

— Annelise Hanshaw