Kids’ movies return to theaters

The Metro Summer Kids Movies have returned this summer to Metropolitan Theatres on the South Coast.

The series, which began June 14, continues through Aug. 10 at Fiesta 5 Theatres (916 State St. Santa Barbara) and Camino Real Cinemas (7040 Marketplace Drive, Goleta). Tickets cost $2. To purchase, go to metrotheatres.com.

“This family-friendly program brings films for all ages back to the theater and offers our youngest guests and their families a fun way to spend their summer by watching their favorite films on the big screen,” said David Corwin, president of Metropolitan Theatres Corp.

Films screen at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Fiesta 5 and 10 a.m. Thursdays at Camino Real Cinemas.

Here’s the schedule.

Fiesta 5: July 5, “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”; July 12, “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2”; July 19, “Hotel Transylvania 3”; July 26, “Minions: The Rise of Gru”: Aug. 2, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”; Aug. 9, “The Bad Guys.”

Camino Real Cinemas: July 6, “The Boss Baby’: July 13, “The Croods”; July 20, “Madagascar’; July 27, “Kung Fu Panda”; Aug. 3, “Megamind”; Aug. 10, “Trolls.”

For more information, visit www.metrotheatres.com.

— Liam Hibbert