Kid’s World is great, except for …

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara resident Rowland Lane Anderson is a big fan of Kid’s World, a playground inside Alameda Park in Santa Barbara. But he’s concerned about one aspect not shown in this photo: unlicensed vendors standing outside the entrance.

Editor’s note: Santa Barbara resident Rowland Lane Anderson wrote this about Kid’s World, which is in Alameda Park in downtown Santa Barbara. More information is at santabarbaraparks.com/parks/kids-world-park.

The Kid’s World playground has to be one of the best ideas ever!

Built by local residents in 1993, it continues to be the most popular playground for my sons. I go with my second batch of sons as I did with my first.

But one thing has changed.

My efforts to encourage a good diet are now threatened by a visit to Kid’s World. I had a two kid tantrum yesterday because the boys demanded the sugary, sticky popsicles sold by multiple vendors at the entrance to Kid’s World.

I finally had to drag the boys to the car and leave our favorite playground due to those vendors and their unhealthy products. If I want to treat my sons to ice cream, I can go to McConnell’s or any of the ice cream parlors, but I do not expect unlicensed vendors to blockade the entrance to Kid’s World.

They do not pay for a business license or pay taxes so why is the city allowing this?

Rowland Lane Anderson

Santa Barbara