Killers should be in jail

Dear President Joe Biden,

We do not live in a violent country. We should not see killings on TV every night.

People who shoot people should be in jail! Cops who shoot people should be in jail! FBI agents who shoot people should be in jail! CIA agents who shoot people should be in jail!

We have plenty of jails for them. I am sick and tired of seeing cops, FBI and CIA getting off with administrative leave for killing people. Anyone who kills should be in jail! You should outlaw killing.

One more thing: You must save the poor 600 children caged at the southern border. They are innocent of all charges. Another thing: We need you to write an immigration law today. We must be helpful to the ones stranded at the border.

Please grant asylum to those people and allow them to come to this country. Help DACA recipients avoid deportation.

Jerry McGovern

Buellton