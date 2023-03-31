Kim Cantin to sign memoir

COURTESY PHOTOS

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara author Kim Cantin will sign her memoir, “Where Yellow Flowers Bloom,” at 6 p.m. April 20 at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St.

“Where Yellow Flowers Bloom” tells the emotional story of a mother’s love and a wife’s devotion in the midst of sudden loss and trauma and includes the author’s perspective on mortality.

The memoir chronicles the events following the 2018 Montecito mudslides and their devastation that took the lives of Kim’s husband, David Cantin, and their son, Jack Cantin. Kim Cantin and her daughter Lauren survived.

For more information on the memoir or the author, visit www.kimcantin.com.

— Caleb Beeghly