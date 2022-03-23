KIM, Esther

Esther Kim passed away on March 3 with the love of God in her heart, her family, and the acceptance that Jesus Christ is her Lord and Savior. Her family and loved ones mourn her passing. Esther was born on November 2, 1970 in South Korea, emigrated to the United States as a toddler, and became a citizen.

Esther was a brilliant academic, talented in the visual and performing arts, and excelled in sports. In 1989, the year she graduated from high school, she was named a U.S. Presidential Scholar, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students, and won many music and art competitions. It was her time at Stanford University where she thrived. She participated in all the Stanford traditions and forged friendships and memories to last a lifetime.

Esther earned her Master’s degree at the University of California in Santa Barbara. After working in clinical psychology, she found her path in academic advising at UCSB. She enjoyed helping students fulfill their academic goals and was an ardent advocate in helping them succeed and instilling hope in their futures after graduating.

Above all, Esther was a beautiful, fun loving soul and spirit with a heart of gold. She was devoted, loyal, loving, and protective of her family and closest friends. She was not a bystander. She was passionate in calling out the truth and doing the right thing even if it meant challenging the rules.

Esther is survived by her parents Dr. Young Cue Kim, MD and Mrs. Jung Ae Kim, her sisters Eunhee and Julia, and her brother-in-law John, many uncles, aunts, and cousins. Esther was preceded in death by her grandparents and her one true love who was the love of her life.

Esther’s family would like to express their eternal gratitude to her doctors, in particular to Dr. Daniel Berger, MD and the care team at the Sansum Clinic and to Dr. Martin Weiss, MD and the care team at USC.