‘Kimberly Akimbo’ wins top Tony award

MICHELE CROWE / CBSThe cast of "Kimberly Akimbo" gathers on stage after their production wins best musical at the 76th annual Tony Awards Sunday night at the United Palace in New York City. The musical is about Kimberly (Tony winner Victoria Clark), who's about to turn 16 and moves with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kimberly deals with a lot, from a dysfunctional family to a rare genetic condition, but manages to be optimistic. "Kimberly Akimbo" won a total of five Tonys during the awards show, which proceeded without a script because of the current writers' strike. The program, which aired on CBS, was hosted by Oscar winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose. In addition to the awards for "Kimberly Akimbo," "Leopoldstadt," which follows Vienna's Jewish community, won the Tony for best play.