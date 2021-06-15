KIMBERLY, James B.

Formerly of Santa Barbara, CA, and Buffalo, NY, passed away June 4, 2021, aged 81, in Los Angeles CA. Born and raised in Buffalo, NY, James, also known as “Jamie,” was the youngest of three sons born to the late William F. and Emily (Bosley) Kimberly. He attended Nichols School in Buffalo, Berkshire School (’58) in Sheffield, MA, and Franklin & Marshall College (’62) in Lancaster, PA. Jamie was blessed with a nimble wit, a booming voice in speech and song, a love of art and music, and a jokester’s zest for life that proved an irresistible social magnet to many. A willing storyteller, he held listeners in rapt attention with hilarious tales (sometimes tall) about childhood adventures, playing drums for The Fabulous Toads, U.S. Army intrigues in Cold-War Germany and whatever else was on his mind. A graduate of the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA, and later stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, in the 1960s, his finely-tuned singer’s ear earned him unofficial secret-weapon status for his expert Russian-language skills. Professionally, his genuine and winning ways led to a successful career in fundraising for non-profit organizations. As owner of Kimberly Development Systems he raised capital for churches, schools, museums and other charities throughout Western New York and Southern California. His approach to fundraising was innovative, using computerized direct mail before database software was widespread. Devoted to his clients, he once flew on short notice to attend a client’s wedding in Louisiana, returning before dawn (still in formal attire), in time to host another client at lunch in Buffalo. Jamie was an enthusiastic gourmand who loved a convivial evening with friends, laughter soaring high. Also possessed of a fair share of human quirks, his big heart was the fair balance. He had a penchant for seeking out and introducing long-lost relatives to each other (and to himself), and cared deeply enough about family ties that he changed his middle name to Bosley when, as a teenager, he thought his mother’s family name might die out. (It did not, as it happened.) Things became slightly confusing when Jamie moved to Santa Barbara and began asking everyone to “please call me James.” This solemn request, cheerfully ignored by some, ultimately stuck in his adopted community, where he will be remembered as fondly as in his native Buffalo. In declining health, his last years were spent at the Veterans Home in Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife, Christine LaChance, of Portland, OR, step-son, Manly Ishwardas, of Buffalo, and several loving cousins, nieces and nephews. He was brother to the late William Fiske (“Kim”) Kimberly, Jr. and the late Newton Shepard (“Sam”) Kimberly. A service in Buffalo, NY, will be announced at a future date.