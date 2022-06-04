Home Life Kimberly Richey to perform at SOhO
Life

Kimberly Richey to perform at SOhO

by Matt Smolensky 0 comment
COURTESY PHOTO
Kimberly Richey will perform June 29 at SOhO Restaurant and Music CLub.

SANTA BARBARA — Country music singer/songwriter Kimberly Richey will make an appearance June 29 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara.

Ms. Richey, an artist known for “earthbound lyrics and soaring roots-pop melodies,” built her career in Nashville, Tenn. Her songs have been described as having “an optimistic melancholy quality that is unusual and alluring.”

Opening for Ms. Richey will be San Francisco indie rock artist Megan Slankard.

Tickets for the event are $20, and dinner reservations are necessary for a table. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, go to www.sohosb.com.

— Matt Smolensky

News-Press Associate Editor

