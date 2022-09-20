KIMBROUGH, Dianne Florence

March 13, 1945 – September 13, 2022

Dianne Kimbrough “Nana,” passed into Heaven peacefully, in her sleep, on the morning of September 13, 2022 at the age of 77. She was a selfless and loving sister, wife, aunt, mother and grandmother. Dianne was born in Winona, MN on March 13, 1945 to Eleanor and Chester Stark. She is predeceased by her children Darrin, Dena, Darla and her brother, Dennis. She is survived by her husband, Denny, son David, daughter-in-law Shannon, three brothers Richard, Doug, Jim and numerous extended family.

Dianne grew up in a strong Christian household and never wavered in her faith in Jesus Christ. She married her soulmate, Denny on her birthday, March 13, 1965 and was happily married to him for over 57 years. She loved traveling the world with her husband and family and loved the peacefulness of being on the water. Dianne and Denny owned many boats throughout her life and spent summers exploring islands and towns around their second home in Seattle.

Although Dianne had an adventurous spirit, her true love was family. Her grandsons Joshua (18), Jeremiah (18), Greyson (10), Thomas (7) and Luke (4) meant everything to her and she showered them with the love and affection only a grandmother can give. Even through her many physical challenges, Dianne remained strong in body and strong in her faith. She will always be remembered as a kind, compassionate and loving woman who cared for others above herself. Her smile and kindness are reflected by everyone whose life she touched.

A private graveside service will be held for Dianne on Tuesday, September 20th at Santa Barbara Cemetery. Her soul is joyously united with our Lord!