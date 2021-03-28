KIMES, Gary Richard

Gary Richard Kimes passed away at 83 on February 28, 2021 due to complications from the covid virus. He was an iron worker at local 416 for 30 years. He leaves behind loving siblings Kay Whalen, Celia Walker, Rene Darrow and Bob Gorbould, nine nieces and nephews, and the love of his life, Judie Olivia.

Gary was a perfectionist who excelled in everything he endeavored. He loved to compete in archery and in trap, skeet and pistol shooting, ranking highly in both local and state competitions. His outdoor interests included fishing, hunting, archery, scuba diving, and underwater photography. When not enjoying outside activities, he was an avid reader. He especially like historical nonfiction.

Gary will be missed for his independent, resilient, and straightforward spirit. A private service will be held June 7th in Santa Barbara.