Kinderpatch today in Santa Maria

COURTESY PHOTO

Righetti High School FFA students will interact with more than 700 elementary school-age students at Kinderpatch.

SANTA MARIA — Kinderpatch takes place from 8 a.m. to noon today for more than 700 elementary school students throughout Santa Barbara County.

The Agriculture Department at Righetti High School is hosting the Santa Maria event, where kids can learn about plants, crops and animals. They also can play pumpkin games, go through a hay maze, visit a petting zoo and enjoy other attractions.

More than 200 FFA students at Righetti will interact with the visiting kids.

“Our Kinderpatch is highly anticipated every year by our students and community, and we look forward to being able to host this event on campus,’’ agriculture teacher Amy Guerra said in a news release. “The pumpkins that are given to this year’s visitors are the ones grown by our students at the CTE Center and Ag Farm! Our first harvest!”

— Dave Mason