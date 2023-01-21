KING, Thomas William

Age 75, passed peacefully 12/2/2022 @ 6:45pm, with his loving wife of 20 years by his side. He was born March 11, 1947, in New York and moved to Santa Barbara at the age of 4. Tom grew up in Santa Barbara and enjoyed surfing and fishing. He was proud of his early days working at the Alpha School. He had a long career in truck driving, was a truck driving instructor and worked for 8 years with Santa Barbara MTD. His greatest joy was serving his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ in various capacities. One of the most enduring was supporting the ministry of House of Judah, Santa Barbara, pastored by Wally & Sandra Hernandez. He is preceded in death by his mother, Matilda Walters, stepfather, SBFD Battalion Chief Melvin R. Walters, father, Albert L. King, and brother, Kenneth Walters. He is survived by his wife, Tanna Lee King, his brothers, Arthur (Vicki) Walters, George Walters, and Melvin Walters Jr., his children, Rachelle (Rudy) Garcia, Thomas E. King, Tyler (Brandi) King, stepson, Adam Watkins, grandchildren, Amanda (Sam) Jones, Brad Garcia, Megan Garcia, Taylor King, Marcus King, and Dominic King and great-grandchildren, Clayton, and Jameson Jones.

Service will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 @ 2:00pm at House of Judah, 1032 East Mason St, Santa Barbara, CA. In leu of flowers, donations can be made to House of Judah Street Outreach at 5046 8th Street, Carpinteria, CA 93013.

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you and whispered, “Come to Me”… -Frances M. Coelho