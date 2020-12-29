KINGHORN, Henry R., Jr.

Baptized into the hope of Christ’s Resurrection Monday, December 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Kinghorn (nee Evans); loving father of Edmond (Elaine) Kinghorn, David (Beth) Kinghorn, Thomas Kinghorn, and Patrick (Flor) Kinghorn; dear grandfather of thirteen, dear great-grandfather of eight, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Henry was born and grew up in East Hartford, CT, lived most of his life in Affton, MO, and passed away in Santa Barbara, CA.
Services: Private services will be held at a future date with interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.
Baptized into the hope of Christ’s Resurrection Monday, December 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Kinghorn (nee Evans); loving father of Edmond (Elaine) Kinghorn, David (Beth) Kinghorn, Thomas Kinghorn, and Patrick (Flor) Kinghorn; dear grandfather of thirteen, dear great-grandfather of eight, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many.