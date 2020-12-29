KINGHORN, Henry R., Jr.

Baptized into the hope of Christ’s Resurrection Monday, December 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Kinghorn (nee Evans); loving father of Edmond (Elaine) Kinghorn, David (Beth) Kinghorn, Thomas Kinghorn, and Patrick (Flor) Kinghorn; dear grandfather of thirteen, dear great-grandfather of eight, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Henry was born and grew up in East Hartford, CT, lived most of his life in Affton, MO, and passed away in Santa Barbara, CA.

Services: Private services will be held at a future date with interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.