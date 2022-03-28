King’s speech to be read

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence” speech will be read aloud at 5:30 p.m. April 4 at the corner of State and Anapamu streets.

The free public reading is being presented by the Santa Barbara Poor People’s Campaign-Central Coast region.

People can watch the reading in person or view it via Zoom. To do the latter, register at www.eventbrite.com/e/public-reading-of-dr-kings-beyond-vietnam-a-time-to-break-the-silence-tickets-307137716177.

For more info, contact PPC.CentralCoast@gmail.com.

— Dave Mason