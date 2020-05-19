KINGSBURY, Katerina Bekakou

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Katerina Bekakou Kingsbury. She joined our Lord on May 9, 2020. Katerina is survived by her husband of 25 years John Kingsbury, her sister-in-law Sandy Getman, her niece Heidi Eppilito, cousin Stella Balboa, goddaughter Mia Balboa; and her Aunt Koula.

Katerina was a loving and caring young woman who came to America in 1978 and lived with her aunt Koula, who raised Katerina in Greece and welcomed her into her new American home. Koula was like a mother to Katerina and Stella and Mia were always in KaterinaÔs heart.

Katerina was a longtime member of Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church in Santa Barbara.

She met John, and they were married in 1996. They traveled back-and-forth between America and Greece, where she also had many friends and family. Katerina was the kind of friend everyone wants and needs. She would regularly visit and offer help to friends who are unable to leave their homes. Katerina will be greatly missed by all.

Private services will be held at the church on May 19, 2020.

In lieu of flowers donations will be appreciated by Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, in Santa Barbara California.