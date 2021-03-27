KIRCHMAIER, Raymond King

April 6th, 1940 – March 21st, 2021

Raymond King Kirchmaier, age 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Santa Ynez, CA. Ray was born to Joseph and Edythe Kirchmaier on April 6, 1940 in Santa Barbara, CA. Ray was a 1958 graduate of Santa Barbara High School, and later attended Santa Barbara City College and Whittier College. Ray proudly served in the U.S. Navy, aboard the USS Midway, for two years. He spent the majority of his career working in the accounting and athletics departments at UC Santa Barbara. Ray worked for the Santa Barbara County Education Office and concluded his career with his dream job at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.

Ray met his loving wife, Mary Kirchmaier, in 1976 at UCSB, and they were married on June 18, 1983 in Lake Tahoe, CA. Together, they raised Mary’s daughter, Gina, and Ray’s two sons, Jef and Greg.

Ray was a fighter, and in 2013 survived a liver and kidney transplant which prolonged his life by almost 8 years. Mary cared for Ray daily, and together, they watched their grandchildren blossom and enjoyed many family celebrations and gatherings.

Ray is survived by his wife, Mary Kirchmaier; a sister, Mary (Paul) Brunner; two sons, Jef and Greg (Kristin) Kirchmaier; a daughter, Gina Gandall; seven grandchildren, Audrey and Gabriella Gandall, Quinn and Sturgis Kirchmaier, Julia, Clara and Lydia Kirchmaier, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ray enjoyed watching basketball, classic cars, fishing, and was a devoted pet lover to his dogs, ducks and chickens. Ray adored his family and always worked hard to provide for them. Ray lived with confidence, integrity and had a sense of humor that will never be forgotten.

Ray’s family would like to thank Dr. Miguel Loya, Dr. William Golgert, Dr. Kevin Casey, Fresenius Kidney Care, his physical therapist, Jackie Jo, and his home health nurse, Sara, for all they did for him. Ray will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Direct Relief, Catholic charities, or the charity of your choice.

A celebration of Ray’s life will be held at a later date, due to COVID.