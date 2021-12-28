KIRKBRIDE, Marian

Marian Kirkbride passed peacefully at Santa Fe, NM, on Monday, December 20, 2021 after a long illness at the age of 94.

She was the daughter of Capt. Allan Richard Rafuse and Ruth Marguerite King of Port Hastings, NS, and was raised in Mille Roches and Cornwall, ON. Wife of the late Bradley Currey, and John Kirkbride. Mother of Washington Currey of Gig Harbor, WA, Jefferson Currey of Moscow, ID, and Elayne Currey-Nishita of Tucson, AZ, also leaving 6 grandchildren,

9 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She began her educational career teaching in 1945, in Wales, Maxville, Belleville, and Niagara Falls, ON, later teaching in Santa Barbara, CA, tutoring children and adults with dyslexia and other learning disabilities in Monterey and Hollister, CA, and ending her teaching career in Santa Fe, NM. Survived by her children, sister Pat Britton of Calgary, AB, and brother Nelson Rafuse of Smith Falls, ON. Predeceased by sister Marjorie, and brothers Richard, Alan, and Robert. Spring interment will be at St. Lawrence Valley Cemetery Ð Ingleside, Long Sault, ON. Please make remembrance donations to the charity of your choice.