‘Kiss the Ground’ to be shown at Ojai Film Festival

Big Picture Ranch and the Ojai Film Festival are collaborating to present a drive-in premiere of the critically acclaimed documentary “Kiss the Ground.” The only in-person screening of this year’s festival, due to COVID, caps off the 21st annual film festival on Saturday at Nordhoff High School. The event is open to only 130 cars on a first come, first serve basis. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The program begins at 6:30 p.m.

The New York Times said the movie “inspires a rare feeling of hope.” Narrated by actor Woody Harrelson, the film took seven years to make by a local Ojai filmmaking team spearheaded by Josh and Rebecca Tickell. You can meet the Tickells and their team at this outdoor presentation.

“Kiss the Ground” unveils a game-changing approach designed to reverse global warming. By regenerating soil we can stabilize our planet’s climate, restore lost ecosystems, and create abundant food supplies, a press release read. With epic footage shot on five continents, striking visuals from NASA and NOAA, and stunning animation, the documentary conveys this critical message. The film shows a revolutionary group of activists, scientists, farmers, and politicians who band together to balance our climate. They unpack ways the earth’s soil may hold the key to combating climate change and preserving the planet.

