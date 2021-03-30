KISTLER, William H.

On March 12, 2021, William Henry Kistler was called home to God. Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife, June Alday Kistler, and his two children, Willy Kistler and Holly Kistler DeWeese. He was born in Denver, Colorado, August 17, 1927, and moved to Santa Barbara in 1993. Bill graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy in 1946 and Carnegie Mellon University in 1950. Bill and June were married in 1950. He worked for the family printing and office products company as President and CEO. He served as a Director or Officer of: The Colorado Academy, President; The Colorado Association of Commerce and Industry, Chairman; Colorado Outward Bound; the Denver Zoological Foundation, President; First National Bank of Denver, Director; Master Printers of America, Treasurer; National Office Products Association; and the Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Health Care Corporation, as Chairman. In Santa Barbara, he was involved with the Santa Barbara Foundation, Santa Barbara United Way, the Santa Barbara Zoo, and All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. ‘Dad’ was his children’s Hero, and will live in their hearts forever.