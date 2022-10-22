Kitchen pail distribution event in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering indoor residential kitchen pails for Santa Maria customers at a distribution event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Fletcher Park, 2200 South College Drive.

The kitchen pail is a convenient way to collect food waste before depositing it in the outdoor green waste / organics container, according to a news release.

This event is being held for the city’s solid waste customers who may be unable to visit the department during regular business hours to collect their complimentary kitchen pail. Limit is one per household, while supplies last. Customers are required to bring their City utility bill and an ID card as proof of eligibility to receive the complimentary pail.

For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/ResidentialOrganicsRecycling.

— Dave Mason