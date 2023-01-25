Kitchen pails to be distributed

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering indoor residential kitchen pails for Santa Maria customers at a distribution event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive, in Santa Maria.

The kitchen pail is a convenient way to collect food waste before depositing contents in the outdoor organics container.

This event is being held for the city’s solid waste customers who may be unable to visit the department at 2065 E. Main St. during regular business hours (weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to collect their complimentary kitchen pail.

Limit is one per household, while supplies last. Customers are required to bring their city utility bill and an ID card as proof of eligibility to receive the free pail.

For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/residentialorganicsrecycling or call the Utilities Department at

805-925-0951.

— Katherine Zehnder