Kite festival takes place today in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The annual Free Family Kite Festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. today at the Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive, Santa Maria.

This annual festival is sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

PLAY Inc. Festivities will show professional kite-flying demonstrations, food, vendors, contests and music.

Kite Ambassadors from the American Kite Fliers Association will be present and ensure all kites are flying smoothly, helping anyone who needs it.

The festival will also hold a kite “hospital” for kites that need repairing.

There will be activities for children, which include a “Running of the Bols” race, where participants are strapped to parachute-like kites and race each other to learn about energy and inertia. While supplies last, children can also pick up a ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ activity bag.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Kira Logan